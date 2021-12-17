Nearly 2 dozen Cleveland Browns players on the COVID list, will any safety measures be put in place for Saturday’s game?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - COVID-19 infections have reached a crisis level in Cleveland. New facts from the state show that the spread of COVID is worse in Cuyahoga County than in any other part of Ohio.

With just about 36 hours before the Cleveland Browns kickoff against the Raiders on Saturday, twenty players, including the head coach, are on the COVID list.

That’s sparked questions about not only the game itself but the safety of fans. Tens of thousands of fans are expected to fill downtown bars, tailgate lots, and of course, First Energy Stadium.

19 News reached out to Cleveland city officials and the Cleveland Browns’ organization to find out how they’re planning to manage the game and large crowd during what is now the height of the pandemic.

Assuming there is a game on Saturday, there could be up to 67,000 fans seated side by side in the stadium and thousands more gathering at tailgate lots. The team itself has 21 players and two coaches on the COVID list.

So far, the Browns and the city are silent about tackling the issue of how to protect fans from the increase in COVID. Doctor Bruce Vanderhoff is the Director of the Ohio Department of Health, “We are urging all Ohioans to pause - think about what steps you can take to stay safe from COVID-19.”

But despite the warning, there appears to be no game plan on how to provide safety for 67,000 fans.

First Energy Stadium will allow full capacity at the stadium for Saturday’s game as of this writing, and masks and social distancing are not required. It’s definitely not what the doctor ordered in Ohio.

Department of Health predicts a tidal wave of respiratory illnesses that include the flu and COVID.

Doctor Vanderhoff tells 19 News, “We’re in a very serious situation. The number of patients in the ICU is almost as bad as it has ever been throughout the pandemic.”

At this time last year, COVID infections were on the way down, and this December, the numbers are on the way up. The highly contagious Omicron variant contributes to the concerns, “I’ve heard too many stories from physicians and nurses treating patients who have then begged for the vaccine in the hospital. But by then, it’s too late. Making the choice to be vaccinated right now can keep you out of the hospital and, more importantly, out of the obituary pages,” Doctor Vanderhoff said.

So, whether it’s on the football field or an upcoming holiday gathering, Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist Doctor Claudia Hoyen with University Hospitals says keep one thing in mind, “When you’re going through a global pandemic, it’s not about you, it’s really about how to keep each other safe, so we can keep the economy going and children in the classroom.”

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health is urging everyone to adopt universal masking, especially inside, as well as social distancing.

