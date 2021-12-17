2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Cold rain to kick off the weekend; lake effect snow on Sunday

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
By Samantha Roberts
Dec. 17, 2021
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After soaring into the 60s on Thursday, a colder air mass has arrived.

Temperatures will fall into the 30s this evening.

Widespread rain will move in after 11:00 PM.

Rain will continue into Saturday morning.

Saturday will be wet and cold.

Highs will only climb into the low 40s.

Rain will taper off through the afternoon, but lake effect snow will develop on Saturday evening.

Lake effect snow showers will continue into Sunday morning.

This will bring us very light, minimal accumulations where squalls persist.

