Northeast Ohio Weather: A cold rain arrives later tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Air mass change happened behind the cold front that rolled through yesterday. Noticeably colder today. We have sunshine this morning. High clouds increase this afternoon. High temperatures in the 40s. The wind has diminished. The same front that came through yesterday will start to lift back north towards Ohio tonight and tomorrow. Low pressure develops along it by morning and is forecast to track through central Ohio during the day tomorrow. A shield of light to moderate rain builds in tonight. The best risk of rain will be overnight. Temperatures drop into the 30s. It’ll be one of those cold, nasty rains. A 100 percent chance of rain tomorrow. Most of it falls the first half of the day. It’ll diminish to a drizzle by 4:30 p.m. Afternoon temperatures 40 to 45 degrees. Some colder air behind this system Saturday night. Areas of drizzle or flurries. It will cold enough for some lake effect snow on Sunday. Best risk of that in the morning. High temperatures in the 30s.

