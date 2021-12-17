Ohio Gov. DeWine addresses efforts to help coronavirus-related hospital staffing shortages

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The governor announced on Friday that he will discuss efforts to help address hospital staffing issues across Ohio as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to soar.

A health briefing with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is scheduled for 11 a.m.

**19 News will live stream the press conference**

Friday’s press conference came a day after DeWine announced that he and his wife, first lady Fran, were exposed to someone who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The Ohio Department of Health also discussed the latest updates with the omicron variant, including a case detected recently in a Tuscarawas County resident, during a Thursday briefing.

On Thursday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health reported an increase of 11,803 new COVID-19 cases, which included a backlog of over 1,000 positive test results.

This story will be updated.

