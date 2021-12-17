Ohio Ministry releases video statement after all hostages released from Haiti

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a video statement, Christian Aid Ministries said the 17 hostages who were kidnapped for months had forgiven their kidnappers. The statement comes after the remaining 12 hostages were released on Thursday after a Haitian gang kidnapped them on October 16th.

Seventeen Christian missionaries, including five children, were kidnapped by a violent gang after leaving an orphanage outside the Haitian capital.

It’s unclear how the hostage situation was resolved, but the gang initially demanded a ransom of $17 million, or $1 million for each kidnapped missionary member.

Juscelino Colares, an Associate Dean Of Global Studies at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law said there may have been military action to rescue the hostages, there may have been a ransom paid, or a deal could have been made for the kidnappers to defer prosecution.

“They are probably under orders, under instructions from the FBI not to share any information, and they should not, so we may never hear anything,” Colares said.

Colares said he remained positive about the potential outcome as time passed as that is believed to be a positive for law enforcement as supplies and resources dwindle for the kidnappers, and they subsequently become exhausted trying to stay one step ahead of authorities.

