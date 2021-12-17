Portage County makes arrest in cold case murder

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO) - On Friday, Dec. 17, Robert Lindsey Moore, 51, was arrested in Alliance by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force.

He was taken in on charges of aggravated murder, murder, and repeat violent offender charges for the death of Glenna Jean White, according to Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

Glenna Jean White (Ohio Missing Persons)

Arrest made in cold case murder (Portage County Sheriff's Office)

White was last seen on June 2, 2009, and was 17-years-old at the time.

Robert Lindsey Moore was the last person to see White when she was alive.

Relatives saw Moore about an hour after it was believed that Glenna was alive.

It is said that when they saw him, he was covered in blood with bloodied knuckles and his body was covered in mud, according to Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

In 1993, Moore was convicted of manslaughter in Stark County for the death of 22-year-old Virginia Lecorchick, who had been beaten to death.

Her body was found by swimmers in Berlin Lake on July 10, 1993, at Willow Point Beach in Lexington Township.

Stark County Court documents show that after being arrested, Moore was originally charged with murder but convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

He was sentenced to 10 to 25 years in prison, according to Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

The Glenna Jean White case was reopened in March 2020 when Detective Ed Kennedy of the Portage County Sheriff’s Office Drug & Violent Crime Unit received a tip while working on an unrelated matter.

Detective Kennedy was recognized for being able to secure enough evidence to secure an indictment.

