Saturday’s Cleveland Browns game postponed until Monday, per reports

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - NFL officials announced Friday afternoon Saturday’s Cleveland Browns game will be postponed until Monday.

Kick-off is at 5 p.m. Monday.

The Browns were scheduled to play the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Raiders were getting ready to board the team bus Friday afternoon to head to the airport, when they received the news.

At least 20 Browns players, including quarterback Baker Mayfield, tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski also tested positive for COVID-19.

This is a developing story will be updated.

