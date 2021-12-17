CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who broke into the Hampton House Apartments and stole vinyl records and mail packages is on the loose, Cleveland Police said, and detectives need the community to help identify them.

Police said the breaking and entering happened on Dec. 14 at 10017 Lake Avenue.

The suspect was described by police as wearing a gray beanie hat with a Ralph Lauren logo, a scarf with an Adidas logo, a dark jacket, and dark pants.

According to police, the suspect arrived and left the scene on a bicycle then took off down Lake Avenue.

Take a close look at the surveillance snapshots of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

Suspect breaks into Cleveland apartment, steals vinyl records and packages (Cleveland Police First District Community Relations Committee)

Call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 and reference report #2021-379058 if you recognize the suspect or have any other information on this breaking and entering.

