2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Suspect breaks into Cleveland apartment, steals vinyl records and packages

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who broke into the Hampton House Apartments and stole vinyl records and mail packages is on the loose, Cleveland Police said, and detectives need the community to help identify them.

Police said the breaking and entering happened on Dec. 14 at 10017 Lake Avenue.

The suspect was described by police as wearing a gray beanie hat with a Ralph Lauren logo, a scarf with an Adidas logo, a dark jacket, and dark pants.

According to police, the suspect arrived and left the scene on a bicycle then took off down Lake Avenue.

Take a close look at the surveillance snapshots of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

Suspect breaks into Cleveland apartment, steals vinyl records and packages
Suspect breaks into Cleveland apartment, steals vinyl records and packages(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations Committee)

Call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 and reference report #2021-379058 if you recognize the suspect or have any other information on this breaking and entering.

Suspect breaks into Cleveland apartment, steals vinyl records and packages
Suspect breaks into Cleveland apartment, steals vinyl records and packages(Cleveland Police First District Community Relations Committee)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
Thomas J. Graley
Woman dies after brutal beating by boyfriend, Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office says

Latest News

Woman shot in Tallmadge drugs also seized
Man arrested with pound of meth after sister was shot, shooting suspect tracked down in Kent
Bibb in Columbus to attend Ohio Mayors Alliance
Cleveland’s Mayor-elect Justin Bibb in Columbus with for Ohio Mayors Alliance
Protesters demand the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in...
All members of Ohio-based missionary group released by kidnappers in Haiti, police say
Omicron Variant detected in Tuscarawas county
Omicron Variant detected in Tuscarawas county