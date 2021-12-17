Suspect wanted for felonious assault in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A felonious assault suspect is on the loose, Cleveland Police said, and detectives need the community to help identify him.

Police said the felonious assault happened at West 43rd Street and Clark Avenue around 1 a.m. on Nov. 21.

The suspect was described by police as a man with an average build, short hair, wearing a red varsity-style jacket.

According to police, the suspect arrived in a white Volvo C-70 couple believed to be a 2005-08 model.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Divison of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Autoplay Caption

Call Det. Krakowski at 216-623-5253 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 if you recognize the suspect or the car, or have any other information on the felonious assault.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.