2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Suspect wanted for felonious assault in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood

Suspect wanted for felonious assault in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood
Suspect wanted for felonious assault in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A felonious assault suspect is on the loose, Cleveland Police said, and detectives need the community to help identify him.

Police said the felonious assault happened at West 43rd Street and Clark Avenue around 1 a.m. on Nov. 21.

The suspect was described by police as a man with an average build, short hair, wearing a red varsity-style jacket.

According to police, the suspect arrived in a white Volvo C-70 couple believed to be a 2005-08 model.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Divison of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Caption

Call Det. Krakowski at 216-623-5253 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 if you recognize the suspect or the car, or have any other information on the felonious assault.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
Thomas J. Graley
Woman dies after brutal beating by boyfriend, Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office says

Latest News

Perry Township Police in Stark County
4 Perry Local Schools students charged for school threats in 4 days
Bibb in Columbus to attend Ohio Mayors Alliance
Cleveland’s Mayor-elect Bibb attends Ohio Mayors Alliance conference in Columbus
Suspect wanted for felonious assault in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood (Source: Cleveland Police)
Woman shot in Tallmadge drugs also seized
Man arrested with pound of meth after sister was shot, shooting suspect tracked down in Kent