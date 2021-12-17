Twice as many COVID-19 cases reported in Cuyahoga County in last 2 weeks than in any other Ohio county

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio Department of Health, more than twice as many COVID-19 cases were reported in Cuyahoga County over the last two weeks than in any of the state’s 88 counties.

Data recorded between Dec. 2 and Dec. 15 shots 15,567 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Cuyahoga County. Franklin County in Central Ohio has the second-highest number of cases with 7,406.

Cuyahoga County also reported nearly 1,268 cases per 100,000 on Dec. 16; the highest per capita values in Ohio.

