Twice as many COVID-19 cases reported in Cuyahoga County in last 2 weeks than in any other Ohio county

FILE - Health care workers provide vaccinations at a coronavirus drive-thru clinic Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio Department of Health, more than twice as many COVID-19 cases were reported in Cuyahoga County over the last two weeks than in any of the state’s 88 counties.

Data recorded between Dec. 2 and Dec. 15 shots 15,567 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Cuyahoga County. Franklin County in Central Ohio has the second-highest number of cases with 7,406.

Cuyahoga County also reported nearly 1,268 cases per 100,000 on Dec. 16; the highest per capita values in Ohio.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

