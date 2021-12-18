2 Strong 4 Bullies
5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb...
FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Cleveland. Cleveland’s star running back has partnered with a charity close to his heart with the launch of “Chubb Crunch,” a cereal being gobbled up by Browns fans in record numbers. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)(David Dermer | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns schedule may be in flux but one thing never changes: Tailgate 19 on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m.

Host Tony Zarrella welcomes former Browns greats Josh Cribbs, Eric Metcalf and Reggie Langhorne live in studio.

The guys will discuss:

* this week’s COVID chaos that resulted in Saturday’s Raiders game moving to Monday

* which players the Browns will miss the most

* the role of J.C. Tretter, who’s also the president of the NFL Players Association

* what to expect from 3rd-string QB Nick Mullens if he’s forced to play

* the embarrassing flameout of Urban Meyer in Jacksonville

The Browns and Raiders kick off Monday at 5 p.m. on 19 News, preceded by a special one-hour Tailgate at 4 p.m.

Also, stick around right after the game for the Meijer 5th Quarter, which will have all your key interviews and analysis.

