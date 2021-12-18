5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns schedule may be in flux but one thing never changes: Tailgate 19 on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m.

Host Tony Zarrella welcomes former Browns greats Josh Cribbs, Eric Metcalf and Reggie Langhorne live in studio.

The guys will discuss:

* this week’s COVID chaos that resulted in Saturday’s Raiders game moving to Monday

* which players the Browns will miss the most

* the role of J.C. Tretter, who’s also the president of the NFL Players Association

* what to expect from 3rd-string QB Nick Mullens if he’s forced to play

* the embarrassing flameout of Urban Meyer in Jacksonville

The Browns and Raiders kick off Monday at 5 p.m. on 19 News, preceded by a special one-hour Tailgate at 4 p.m.

Also, stick around right after the game for the Meijer 5th Quarter, which will have all your key interviews and analysis.

