Cleveland Browns make more roster moves amid team’s COVID-19 crisis

By Avery Williams
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns on Saturday afternoon announced changes to their roster, which is currently depleted due to more than two dozen positive COVID-19 tests among players and staff.

Tackle James Hudson III was placed on COVID-19 reserve, according to a news release, and defensive end Takk McKinley was activated from COVID-19 reserve.

Defensive end Porter Gustin was activated from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement.

The situation has continued to develop in the days since the Browns moved to enhanced protocols due to the number of positive COVID-19 test results within the organization.

At least 25 players, including quarterback Baker Mayfield, tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski also tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, NFL officials announced a postponement for the Browns-Raiders game set for Saturday.

Instead, the Browns are moving forward with a Saturday afternoon practice, indoors due to weather conditions.

The rescheduled game is happening at 5 p.m. Monday; you can watch on CBS 19.

It’s currently unclear which players will be available to play.

