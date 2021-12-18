2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Endangered 16-year-old girl missing from Perry Township

Angel Grose-Bloir
Angel Grose-Bloir(Perry Township Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Perry Township Police of Stark County asked the community to help find 16-year-old Angel Grose-Bloir after she was reported missing at approximately 4:24 p.m. on Dec. 17 and is considered endangered.

Police said she was last seen leaving Perry High School by an arranged transportation service at 11:14 a.m. on Friday.

She was dropped off in the 1000 block of Delia Avenue in Akron at 11:52 p.m., according to police.

Police described her as 5′2″ tall, 139 pounds, with long black hair, and green eyes.

There was no clothing description provided.

Call your local law enforcement agency or Perry Township Police at 330-478-5121 ext. 1 if you see her or know where she may be.

Angel Grose-Bloir
Angel Grose-Bloir(Perry Township Police)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
Thomas J. Graley
Woman dies after brutal beating by boyfriend, Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office says

Latest News

‘December 17 Challenge’ threats on TikTok being monitored by school districts, police
‘December 17 Challenge’ threats on TikTok being monitored by school districts, police
14 CMSD schools closed on Friday due to ‘large portion’ of sick staff members
14 CMSD schools closed on Friday due to ‘large portion’ of sick staff members
‘Ace of Cakes’ Duff Goldman shares his raisin custard tart recipe
‘Ace of Cakes’ Duff Goldman shares his raisin custard tart recipe
Scams to watch out for this holiday season
Scams to watch out for this holiday season