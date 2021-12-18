Endangered 16-year-old girl missing from Perry Township

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Perry Township Police of Stark County asked the community to help find 16-year-old Angel Grose-Bloir after she was reported missing at approximately 4:24 p.m. on Dec. 17 and is considered endangered.

Police said she was last seen leaving Perry High School by an arranged transportation service at 11:14 a.m. on Friday.

She was dropped off in the 1000 block of Delia Avenue in Akron at 11:52 p.m., according to police.

Police described her as 5′2″ tall, 139 pounds, with long black hair, and green eyes.

There was no clothing description provided.

Call your local law enforcement agency or Perry Township Police at 330-478-5121 ext. 1 if you see her or know where she may be.

Angel Grose-Bloir (Perry Township Police)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.