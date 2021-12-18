2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Chilly, wet today with lake effect snow Sunday

By Jon Loufman
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’re in for a rainy, gray Saturday with highs only in the low 40s.

Scattered rain and snow showers show up tonight as lows head for around 30.

We’ll see a little lake effect snow - mainly east - on Sunday as highs recover to the mid 30s.

More sun than clouds will be the rule on Monday as highs top out in the lower 40s.

Winter arrives on Tuesday under partly cloudy skies and with highs approaching 40.

