Stow issues citywide boil alert

By Nicole Meyer
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
STOW, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Stow water system has experienced a catastrophic water main break on Dec. 18, according to a press release.

The city is warning that residents should not drink the water without boiling it first.

The city advises to bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using.

You can also use bottled water.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for all drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until the city advises further.

The water main break is currently under repair but bacteria testing routinely takes 24 hours from the time of sampling for results.

The city of Stow will make an announcement when the boil alert has been suspended.

Contact the Stow Water Department at 330-689-2911 if you need more information.

General information can be found from EPA’S Safe Water Drinking Water Hotline at 800-426-4791.

