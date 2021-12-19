2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Browns: 1 player activated, another player placed on COVID-19 reserve

Cleveland Browns offensive linemen Wyatt Teller (77) stands during an NFL football practice in...
Cleveland Browns offensive linemen Wyatt Teller (77) stands during an NFL football practice in Berea, Ohio, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(David Dermer | AP)
By Avery Williams
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 12:25 PM EST
BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The start of a new week is bringing new changes to the Cleveland Browns roster.

Just before noon Sunday, the Browns activated guard Wyatt Teller from COVID-19 reserve and placed defensive end Jadeveon Clowney on COVID-19 reserve.

NFL officials announced a postponement Friday afternoon for the Browns-Raiders game, now happening at 5 p.m. Monday.

The Browns’ roster was depleted this week due to more than two dozen positive COVID-19 tests among players and staff.

Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield, coach Kevin Stefanski test positive for COVID-19

The situation has continued to develop in the days since the Browns moved to enhanced protocols due to the number of positive COVID-19 test results within the organization.

According to the Associated Press, the NFL reduced testing protocols for asymptomatic vaccinated players Saturday, meaning that only unvaccinated players and those experiencing possible symptoms of COVID-19 will be tested.

The AP reports that daily testing will continue for unvaccinated players under the new protocols, which go into effect Sunday.

It’s currently unclear which Browns players will be available to play Monday afternoon.

