2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Orchestra cancels Severance Holiday Concerts

(Michael K. Dakota)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Orchestra announced that it’s canceling its Dec. 19 Holiday Concerts at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Severance Hall.

The cancelation is due to a positive COVID case in the Orchestra and is in accordance with their protocols developed in accordance with the Cleveland Clinic.

Ticket holders will be provided with a “Response Form” via email to request a full refund to the original form of payment or donate tickets as a tax-deductible contribution.

You can also exchange tickets for a future concert on clevelandorchestra.com or by contacting the Ticket Office at 216-231-1111 or box office@clevelandorchestra.com.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’

Latest News

Stow issues citywide boil alert
Cleveland's Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood is going through a transformation as residents push for...
Unknown fate for Buckeye-Shaker as hurdles challenge Cleveland neighborhood’s future
Resident says rats are making tunnels in his apartment
Cleveland resident says he’s facing eviction for being critical of ‘unsanitary’ apartment
Chagrin Falls Fire Marshal Jim Finley (Source: Fire department)
Bone marrow drive planned for Chagrin Falls Fire Marshal battling leukemia