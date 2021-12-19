Cleveland Orchestra cancels Severance Holiday Concerts

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Orchestra announced that it’s canceling its Dec. 19 Holiday Concerts at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Severance Hall.

The cancelation is due to a positive COVID case in the Orchestra and is in accordance with their protocols developed in accordance with the Cleveland Clinic.

Ticket holders will be provided with a “Response Form” via email to request a full refund to the original form of payment or donate tickets as a tax-deductible contribution.

You can also exchange tickets for a future concert on clevelandorchestra.com or by contacting the Ticket Office at 216-231-1111 or box office@clevelandorchestra.com.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.