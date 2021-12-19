Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley: Some fans suggest knockout was ‘staged’ or ‘rigged’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After Jake Paul knocked out Tyron Woodley II during a Saturday night match, some boxing fans are speculating that the outcome was manipulated.
As of Sunday morning, the words “staged” and “rigged” are trending on Twitter in connection to the fight.
According to ESPN, the Westlake native knocked out Woodley during the sixth round of their fight in Tampa, Fla.
It was a high-stakes rematch given that Paul claimed a win against Woodley when they fought back in Aug. in Cleveland.
While some fans are maintaining the contest was orchestrated, others are adamant that the YouTuber-turned-fighter deserves credit for his win.
Many took to Twitter with their thoughts and jokes. Here are some of the top tweets we found.
