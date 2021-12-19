Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley: Some fans suggest knockout was ‘staged’ or ‘rigged’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After Jake Paul knocked out Tyron Woodley II during a Saturday night match, some boxing fans are speculating that the outcome was manipulated.

As of Sunday morning, the words “staged” and “rigged” are trending on Twitter in connection to the fight.

According to ESPN, the Westlake native knocked out Woodley during the sixth round of their fight in Tampa, Fla.

It was a high-stakes rematch given that Paul claimed a win against Woodley when they fought back in Aug. in Cleveland.

While some fans are maintaining the contest was orchestrated, others are adamant that the YouTuber-turned-fighter deserves credit for his win.

Many took to Twitter with their thoughts and jokes. Here are some of the top tweets we found.

“Jake Paul didn’t knockout Tyron Woodley the fight was staged”



you cannot stage sweat flying off a face & falling face first 😂. Trust me that was the LAST thing Tyron Woodley wanted to happen🤣💯. Just give Jake Paul his credit pic.twitter.com/mFbLtubYwz — Lxck DF (@LxckTV) December 19, 2021

Tyrone Woodley and Jake Paul leaving the arena tonight both knowing it was rigged once again pic.twitter.com/mUjdt8hmhC — Claud (@cIaudoli) December 19, 2021

People say the fight was rigged but there’s no way someone’s falling like that on purpose… you’d instinctively put your hands out https://t.co/sIOwNwmYga — R🔴 (@_BlissfulBruno) December 19, 2021

While everybody, even myself, is talking about how rigged this #jakepaulvstyronwoodley is, they're both laughing on the way to the bank to withdrawl the funds they just made. #securethatbag pic.twitter.com/bcWyoR59mT — FN- bles5ed1 (@bles5ed1_) December 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.