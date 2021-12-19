2 Strong 4 Bullies
Meet the women behind Ohio’s 1st Latin-owned brewery

A group of Northeast Ohio woman brewery owners are making state history. They own and operate Ohio’s first Latin brewery.(Katie Tercek)
By Katie Tercek
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A group of Northeast Ohio woman brewery owners are making state history. They own and operate Ohio’s first Latin-owned brewery.

Paola Valbuena Stuyvesant, Jennifer Stuyvesant, and Joane Stuyvesant took a leap of faith when they quit their jobs, and decided to start their called Pulpo Beer Company.

“Paola worked for one of the biggest bottle companies as a quality production manager, my sister worked for high-temperature cable, and then I worked for the plastic industry for almost 15 years,” said Jennifer Stuyvesant.

Their brewery in downtown Willoughby has been around for just one year.

They have 12 different flavors of beer and their beer is being sold at 20 different locations.

“My background in a chemical engineer. I didn’t have a background making beer. In making beer it’s a process that entails a lot of knowledge, it entails a lot of microorganisms knowledge and I didn’t have that,” said Paola Valbuena Stuyvesant.

The women teamed up with a head brewer who helped them concoct the flavors of beer they always dreamed of.

“We didn’t want to be recognized by a Latin brewery that only makes something like the regular brands that you already know. We decided to make it with drinks that we all like. So we all like Pina Coladas, mojitos, having coconut flavors, we brought it into our beers,” said Paola Valbuena Stuyvesant.

Pulpo in Spanish means octopus. They chose a six-legged octopus as their logo to represent the six families involved in this family business.

“It has been a great learning experience, everyday we learn something new,” said Jennifer Stuyvesant.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

