2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Mother cries out for justice as she prepares to bury 3rd son murdered by gun violence

By Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A heartbreaking story just before Christmas.

A mother prepares to bury her 13-year-old son, another victim of senseless gun violence.

Euclid mother of seven Anita Deal tells 19 News through tear-filled eyes she feels dead inside as she struggles to wake up from the nightmare of losing her 8th-grade son, Maurco Toler who was shot and killed in a drive-by.

“I love him and I’m sorry I wasn’t able to protect him, and I’m sorry I wasn’t there to hold him. I’m sorry my child, I’m so sorry,” Deal said.

Deal’s emotions were raw and real as she cried out in hurt and anger from the unbearable pain.

Maurco was just walking off the porch of a friend’s house when shots rang out on Zeman Avenue near East 260th in Euclid, “I don’t know how long it took somebody to get there. I know my son died alone. And no one came to help.”

The Euclid mother has lost three sons in four years to guns.

Just last year her son Mark Thompson was shot and killed, in 2017, her 18-year-old son Martell Thompson was gunned down, “It’s got to stop, it’s got to stop.”

This grieving mother calls on other parents to raise their children to respect themselves and to respect life, “Be a mother, be a father. What the hell, what happened? Since when do we have to worry about kids going to visit their best friend and never coming home.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights

Latest News

Mother cries out for justice as she prepares to bury 3rd son murdered by gun violence
Grieving mother who lost 3 sons to violence
Playhouse Square chandelier marks fourth year in Cleveland
Cleveland Playhouse cancels LIGHT IT UP! shows over COVID concerns
Browns game change impacts downtown economy
Browns game change impacts downtown economy
Browns game change impacts downtown economy