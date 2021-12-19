Mother cries out for justice as she prepares to bury 3rd son murdered by gun violence

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A heartbreaking story just before Christmas.

A mother prepares to bury her 13-year-old son, another victim of senseless gun violence.

Euclid mother of seven Anita Deal tells 19 News through tear-filled eyes she feels dead inside as she struggles to wake up from the nightmare of losing her 8th-grade son, Maurco Toler who was shot and killed in a drive-by.

“I love him and I’m sorry I wasn’t able to protect him, and I’m sorry I wasn’t there to hold him. I’m sorry my child, I’m so sorry,” Deal said.

Deal’s emotions were raw and real as she cried out in hurt and anger from the unbearable pain.

Maurco was just walking off the porch of a friend’s house when shots rang out on Zeman Avenue near East 260th in Euclid, “I don’t know how long it took somebody to get there. I know my son died alone. And no one came to help.”

The Euclid mother has lost three sons in four years to guns.

Just last year her son Mark Thompson was shot and killed, in 2017, her 18-year-old son Martell Thompson was gunned down, “It’s got to stop, it’s got to stop.”

This grieving mother calls on other parents to raise their children to respect themselves and to respect life, “Be a mother, be a father. What the hell, what happened? Since when do we have to worry about kids going to visit their best friend and never coming home.”

