NBA postpones Cleveland Cavaliers game due to COVID outbreak, reports say
COVID chaos impacts another Cleveland sports team
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NBA will postpone the Cleveland Cavaliers-Atlanta Hawks game set for Sunday due to COVID-19, according to several reports.
Sources have told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that players for both the Hawks and Cavaliers have entered COVID-19 protocols.
Last week, the Cavaliers announced that forward/center Evan Mobley and guard/forward Isaac Okoro were placed on health and safety protocols.
As of 1 p.m. Sunday, there is no official word about who tested positive or rescheduling for the game.
The Cavaliers-Hawks game was set for 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Cleveland.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
