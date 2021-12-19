2 Strong 4 Bullies
NBA postpones Cleveland Cavaliers game due to COVID outbreak, reports say

COVID chaos impacts another Cleveland sports team
Cleveland Cavaliers' Dante Exum (1) celebrates with Isaac Okoro after Okoro scored late in the...
Cleveland Cavaliers' Dante Exum (1) celebrates with Isaac Okoro after Okoro scored late in the second half of the team's NBA preseason basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Avery Williams
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NBA will postpone the Cleveland Cavaliers-Atlanta Hawks game set for Sunday due to COVID-19, according to several reports.

Sources have told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that players for both the Hawks and Cavaliers have entered COVID-19 protocols.

Last week, the Cavaliers announced that forward/center Evan Mobley and guard/forward Isaac Okoro were placed on health and safety protocols.

As of 1 p.m. Sunday, there is no official word about who tested positive or rescheduling for the game.

The Cavaliers-Hawks game was set for 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Cleveland.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

