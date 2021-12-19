NBA postpones Cleveland Cavaliers game due to COVID outbreak, reports say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NBA will postpone the Cleveland Cavaliers-Atlanta Hawks game set for Sunday due to COVID-19, according to several reports.

AP source confirms #Cavs game tonight in Atlanta postponed. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) December 19, 2021

The NBA is postponing the Cleveland-Atlanta game tonight, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 19, 2021

Sources have told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that players for both the Hawks and Cavaliers have entered COVID-19 protocols.

Atlanta Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young has entered the league’s Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 19, 2021

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a Covid outbreak on their roster and fears exist that they will struggle to have the league's minimum eight players available to play vs. Atlanta tonight, sources tell ESPN. Five players tested positive this morning. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 19, 2021

Last week, the Cavaliers announced that forward/center Evan Mobley and guard/forward Isaac Okoro were placed on health and safety protocols.

As of 1 p.m. Sunday, there is no official word about who tested positive or rescheduling for the game.

The Cavaliers-Hawks game was set for 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Cleveland.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

