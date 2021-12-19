Ravenna man and woman indicted in Cleveland on firearm charges

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Nathan W. Konzen, 34, and Marie Allman, 33, were indicted by a federal grand jury in Cleveland in a five-count indictment charging them with making a false statement during the purchase of firearms and being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

The indictment alleges from on or about Sept. 9, 2020, through on or about Jan. 9, 2021, that Marie Allman aided, abetted, and counseled by Konzen made a false written statement in connection with the acquisition of multiple firearms.

Allman represented that she was the buyer of the firearms but she was purchasing the firearms for another individual.

Konzen was charged with being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

He is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a 2014 conviction for felony domestic violence.

During the investigation, there was a total of eight firearms seized along with approximately 4100 rounds of ammunition, LSD, marijuana, and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia.

The investigation preceding the indictment was conducted by Portage County Sheriff’s Office Drug and Violent Crime Unit, Portage County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Autoplay Caption

Portage County Sheriffs Office Drug and Violent Crime Unit FEDERAL GRAND JURY INDICTMENT A man and woman from Ravenna,... Posted by Portage County Sheriff's Office - Ohio on Sunday, December 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.