Space heater partly blamed for house fire in South Euclid
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A South Euclid home was severely damaged early Sunday in a blaze blamed in part by a space heater.
The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. at a home at Harwood Road, according to the South Euclid firefighter’s union.
According to the fire department, an investigation found the cause was an “overloaded” extension cord with a space heater plugged in.
The union said all the occupants made it out safely, and the fire department said closed doors helped to protect items inside bedrooms.
Assisting fire departments included University Heights, Cleveland Heights, Beachwood, Lyndhurst, Shaker Heights and Mayfield Village.
