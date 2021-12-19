SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A South Euclid home was severely damaged early Sunday in a blaze blamed in part by a space heater.

The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. at a home at Harwood Road, according to the South Euclid firefighter’s union.

Space heater partly blamed for house fire in South Euclid (Source: WOIO)

According to the fire department, an investigation found the cause was an “overloaded” extension cord with a space heater plugged in.

The union said all the occupants made it out safely, and the fire department said closed doors helped to protect items inside bedrooms.

It’s very important as it gets colder and we are using space heaters that they are properly plugged into an electrical outlet and not powered with extension cords. It’s also important to have smoke alarms on every level of the home to make sure that your family has the needed early warning activations.

Assisting fire departments included University Heights, Cleveland Heights, Beachwood, Lyndhurst, Shaker Heights and Mayfield Village.

