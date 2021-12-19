Zeta Omega chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. gives away 500 Christmas food baskets

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Giving to those in need, just in time for Christmas.

One fraternity is making sure no one is hungry with a special Christmas meal.

They prepared more than 500 food baskets.

On a rainy Saturday morning, the brothers of The Zeta Omega Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated were serving the community at Ginn Academy.

For more than 3 decades, every holiday season, they gather to make special Christmas Food Baskets for those in need.

Basileus Kendric Jackson tells me this has turned into a longstanding tradition and people look forward to this.

“It’s really important that we do this the week of Christmas because we know so many families might not have meals and so this is our way of giving back.

A warm meal is always good, especially we know how cold it gets in Cleveland and we always try to give a meal back to the family.”

All of the food placed in the baskets was purchased at a discount rate at Dave’s Supermarket Midtown location at East 61st Street and Chester Avenue.

Other sponsors that have continued to support the event throughout the years include AIDS Healthcare Foundation; Dollar Bank; Lucas Memorial Chapel; Thomas G. Smith Funeral Home; and Key Decisions/Positive Choices, a State certified alcohol and drug treatment program.

Each basket contains enough food to feed six people.

Given the economic impact that the Coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic continues to have globally, the event is again as vital this year as it was last year.

