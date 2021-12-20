2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 News-WOIO airs Cleveland Browns game at 5 p.m.; Tailgate 19 begins at 4 p.m.

Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb (24) runs during the first half of an NFL football game against...
Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb (24) runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders are finally expected to play on Monday night following coronavirus-related delays.

The game was initially scheduled for Saturday afternoon, but it was delayed until Monday at 5 p.m. due to COVID-19 complications, particularly with the Cleveland Browns.

Here’s what you need to know about Monday’s Browns game:

The 7-6 Browns will host 6-7 Raiders in Cleveland at 5 p.m. on WOIO-19 News

