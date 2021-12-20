19 News-WOIO airs Cleveland Browns game at 5 p.m.; Tailgate 19 begins at 4 p.m.
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:31 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders are finally expected to play on Monday night following coronavirus-related delays.
The game was initially scheduled for Saturday afternoon, but it was delayed until Monday at 5 p.m. due to COVID-19 complications, particularly with the Cleveland Browns.
Here’s what you need to know about Monday’s Browns game:
The 7-6 Browns will host 6-7 Raiders in Cleveland at 5 p.m. on WOIO-19 News
