Browns send 5 players to 2022 Pro Bowl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced the five players who earned a roster spot in the NFL’s 2022 Pro Bowl are G Joel Bitonio, DE Myles Garrett, RB Nick Chubb, G Wyatt Teller, and CB Denzel Ward.

The Browns unveiled their selections to represent Cleveland at the NFL’s annual top-talent showcase before their Week 15 kickoff against the Las Vegas Raiders.

This is the most players the Browns have sent to the Pro Bowl since six were sent to the game in the 2013 season.

This is the second consecutive year Bitonio and Garrett were selected as starters.

Bitonio, Chubb, and Garrett were the three Browns who represented Cleveland for the 2021 Pro Bowl.

The alternate players selected by the Browns include DE Jadeveon Clowney, FB Andy Janovich, C JC Tretter, and T Jedrick Wills Jr.

Here’s the Browns’ writeup on their five starting selections:

“Bitonio, the longest-tenured Browns player and leading vote-getter of all NFL guards, was named to his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl and is the first Browns guard to be named to four consecutive Pro Bowls since Pro Football Hall of Famer Gene Hickerson made six straight from 1966-71. At 30 years old and in his eighth NFL season, Bitonio has been a huge piece in helping the Browns maintain a top-five run game in the league despite the offense occasionally missing key pieces in the trenches and in the backfield. He also hasn’t missed a snap since 2016. Bitonio (four) only trails Gene Hickerson (six) and Jimmy Ray Smith (five) for most Pro Bowl selections by a Browns guard.

Garrett, the leading vote-getter in the AFC for defensive ends, has been among the league leaders in sacks all season and enters Week 15 with 15, which is the Browns’ single-season record. He also set a franchise record in Week 3 when he recorded 4.5 sacks against the Bears, the most a Browns player had ever totaled in a game. Garrett has sacks in 12 of the Browns’ 14 games this season and has been a consummate leader for a defense that ranks fifth in the NFL in total defense. He’s the first Browns DE to make three Pro Bowls since Bill Glass (1963, 1964, 1965, and 1968) made four.

Chubb has been able to hang around near the top of the league’s rushing leaders race despite missing three games. He’s fifth in the NFL with 926 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, which leads all Browns players, and is 74 yards away from his third consecutive 1,000-yard season. His hard-nosed run style has been once again arguably the biggest weapon on offense and has helped him total four games with 100 or more rushing yards this season. Chubb joins Jim Brown (1958-66) and Leroy Kelly (1967-72) as the only Browns RBs to make three consecutive Pro Bowls.

Teller will earn his first Pro Bowl nomination since he entered the league in 2018. He’s posted weekly displays of punishing pancake blocks and has been a tremendous asset in the interior, and he’s also been on the field for 100 percent of the offensive snaps this season. Teller and Bitonio being elected to the Pro Bowl also marks the fifth time in team history that two guards made the Pro Bowl and first since 1967 when Gene Hickerson and John Wooten were selected. It’s also the first time two Browns offensive linemen made the Pro Bowl since T Joe Thomas and C Alex Mack in 2013.

Ward’s Pro Bowl nomination, his second, comes after one of the best months of his career. He recorded three interceptions in November, which tied his career-high and includes a 99-yard pick-six in Week 9, and leads the Browns with eight passes defensed. Ward’s leadership and consistency in the secondary has been one of the biggest reasons why the Browns have established one of the league’s best defenses in the second half of the season. He’s the first Browns CB to make two Pro Bowls since Joe Haden in 2014-15.”

The 2022 Pro Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 6.

