Cleveland Browns set to host Las Vegas Raiders on Monday following COVID-19 delay (blog)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders are finally expected to play on Monday night following coronavirus-related delays.

In recent weeks, the Browns have been one of the teams hardest hit by COVID-19, prompting the NFL to delay the game, which was initially scheduled for Saturday afternoon, to Monday at 5 p.m.

Here’s what you need to know about Monday’s Browns game:

Cleveland has until 2 p.m. to make any final roster moves, including adding or clearing additional players from the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield was added to the list last week following a positive COVID-19 test. He posted on social media that he has no symptoms and is hoping to clear the NFL’s recently-amended COVID-19 protocols.

Baker Mayfield saying he’s had no symptoms on his IG, hoping to test negative to play tomorrow. #Browns pic.twitter.com/tnS8SCoKV7 — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 19, 2021

Approximately two dozen Browns players were added to the Reserve/COVID-19 List since last week, including Mayfield’s backup Case Keenum, as well as Jarvis Landry and Austin Hooper.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski, who is vaccinated and has received a booster, tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, the officially announced that guard Wyatt Teller cleared protocols, but defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was being placed on the list.

We have activated G Wyatt Teller, placed DE Jadeveon Clowney on the reserve/COVID-19 list and made other roster moves — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 19, 2021

Injuries continue to be an issue for the Cleveland Browns as well.

WR Anthony Schwartz (concussion) now questionable for Monday. He was originally ruled out. CB Greg Newsome (concussion) still out. #Browns pic.twitter.com/gPDNgSIy1B — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 18, 2021

The 7-6 Browns will host 6-7 Raiders in Cleveland at 5 p.m. on WOIO-19 News

With a win tomorrow, the Browns are in FIRST PLACE in the AFC North. — Jason Nicholas (@JasonNweather) December 20, 2021

This story will be updated throughout the day.

