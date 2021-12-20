2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Browns set to host Las Vegas Raiders on Monday following COVID-19 delay (blog)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) reacts on the sideline after being taken out of...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) reacts on the sideline after being taken out of the game after a hit during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)(Greg M. Cooper | AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders are finally expected to play on Monday night following coronavirus-related delays.

In recent weeks, the Browns have been one of the teams hardest hit by COVID-19, prompting the NFL to delay the game, which was initially scheduled for Saturday afternoon, to Monday at 5 p.m.

Here’s what you need to know about Monday’s Browns game:

Cleveland has until 2 p.m. to make any final roster moves, including adding or clearing additional players from the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield was added to the list last week following a positive COVID-19 test. He posted on social media that he has no symptoms and is hoping to clear the NFL’s recently-amended COVID-19 protocols.

Approximately two dozen Browns players were added to the Reserve/COVID-19 List since last week, including Mayfield’s backup Case Keenum, as well as Jarvis Landry and Austin Hooper.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski, who is vaccinated and has received a booster, tested positive for COVID-19.

Cleveland Browns players react on social media to team’s COVID-19 crisis

On Sunday, the officially announced that guard Wyatt Teller cleared protocols, but defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was being placed on the list.

Injuries continue to be an issue for the Cleveland Browns as well.

The 7-6 Browns will host 6-7 Raiders in Cleveland at 5 p.m. on WOIO-19 News

This story will be updated throughout the day.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland man dies in crash on I-480

Latest News

FILE - Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski reacts during the second half of an NFL...
How much will the Browns really miss Kevin Stefanski?
Tailgate 19 crew on Stefanski
Tailgate 19 crew on Stefanski
Cleveland Browns offensive linemen Wyatt Teller (77) stands during an NFL football practice in...
Cleveland Browns: 1 player activated, another player placed on COVID-19 reserve
FILE - Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski reacts during the second half of an NFL...
NFL reduces testing for asymptomatic vaccinated players