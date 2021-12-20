2 Strong 4 Bullies
Deputies make cold case arrest for 2009 murder in Portage County

On Friday, Dec. 17, Robert Lindsey Moore, 51, was arrested in Alliance by members of the U.S....
On Friday, Dec. 17, Robert Lindsey Moore, 51, was arrested in Alliance by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force.(Portage County Sheriff's Office)
By Syeda Abbas
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, 51-year-old Robert Lindsey Moore is now behind bars.

They told 19 News Moore is responsible for the death of 17-year-old Glenna Jean White, who was last seen on June 2, 2009.

“A terrible monster is now in jail who should’ve been there a long time ago,” said Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski.

Moore was the last person to see White when she was alive. They worked together.

It’s unclear what may have triggered his alleged attack.

Relatives saw Moore around an hour after it was believed that White was alive. They say he was covered in blood and had bloodied knuckles.

Deputy U.S Marshal Eric Midock is still looking for answers to several unsolved questions, including where is her body? Did anyone help cover Moore’s tracks?

Police said they were able to start connecting the dots when Detective Ed Kennedy received a tip while working on an unrelated case.

“Once we started seeing the common denominators between the two cases and the individuals that were associated, we made a decision to reach out to the United States Marshals Service,” Kennedy said.

Again, White’s body has still not been found, making this case solved in some respects and open in others.

But as far as the family goes, police hope this adds a bit of closure in their hope for justice.

