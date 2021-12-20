Deputy and K-9 make gang member arrest in Portage County

ROOTSTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - On Friday, Dec. 17, Deputy Clouden and K-9 Felon conducted a traffic stop on the State Route 5 and State Route 44 Bypass in Rootstown Township.

Probable cause was established and a search of the vehicle was done.

The search turned up a loaded 40 caliber pistol and a loaded 22 caliber rifle.

The driver was a convicted felon currently on parole for Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Burglary offenses with firearms specifications.

He was also a documented member of the Bloods street gang, according to Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday 12/17/2021 Deputy Clouden and K-9 Felon conducted a traffic stop on the S.R. 5 / S.R. 44 Bypass in Rootstown... Posted by Portage County Sheriff's Office - Ohio on Sunday, December 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.