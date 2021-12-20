2 Strong 4 Bullies
Deputy and K-9 make gang member arrest in Portage County

By Nicole Meyer
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 7:09 PM EST
ROOTSTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - On Friday, Dec. 17, Deputy Clouden and K-9 Felon conducted a traffic stop on the State Route 5 and State Route 44 Bypass in Rootstown Township.

Probable cause was established and a search of the vehicle was done.

The search turned up a loaded 40 caliber pistol and a loaded 22 caliber rifle.

The driver was a convicted felon currently on parole for Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Burglary offenses with firearms specifications.

He was also a documented member of the Bloods street gang, according to Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

