2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Fairlawn Title Office closing due to staffing issues

(WLUC)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Title and Passport Division Branch located on Ridgewood Crossing Drive in Fairlawn will close on Jan 1, 2022 until further notice due to staffing issues.

Summit County Clerk of Courts Sandra Kurt made the announcement Monday morning and said the closing will be re-evaluated as conditions change.

“While we would prefer to keep our Fairlawn branch open as a convenience for our customers in the western portion of the County,” Clerk Kurt said, “we are not immune to the staffing challenges currently afflicting many businesses and agencies.”

Title and passport business usually handled at the Fairlawn Title and Passport Division Branch will shift to the Clerk of Courts’ Main Title Branch located at 1030 E Tallmadge Avenue in Akron.

The office’s other branch locations in Northfield

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland man dies in crash on I-480

Latest News

Stow city officials lift boil water advisory
Cleveland Orchestra cancels Severance Holiday Concerts
Stow issues citywide boil alert
Cleveland's Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood is going through a transformation as residents push for...
Unknown fate for Buckeye-Shaker as hurdles challenge Cleveland neighborhood’s future