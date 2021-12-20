Fairlawn Title Office closing due to staffing issues

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Title and Passport Division Branch located on Ridgewood Crossing Drive in Fairlawn will close on Jan 1, 2022 until further notice due to staffing issues.

Summit County Clerk of Courts Sandra Kurt made the announcement Monday morning and said the closing will be re-evaluated as conditions change.

“While we would prefer to keep our Fairlawn branch open as a convenience for our customers in the western portion of the County,” Clerk Kurt said, “we are not immune to the staffing challenges currently afflicting many businesses and agencies.”

Title and passport business usually handled at the Fairlawn Title and Passport Division Branch will shift to the Clerk of Courts’ Main Title Branch located at 1030 E Tallmadge Avenue in Akron.

The office’s other branch locations in Northfield

