Guardians have ‘meaningful discussions’ with 76ers, Devils part-owner David Blitzer on minority acquisition
Blitzer already has a stake in an NHL and NBA team, so will he add part-owner of an MLB team to the list?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - MLB insiders are buzzing with reports that 76ers and Devils part-owner David Blitzer will be acquiring a 35% stake in the Cleveland Guardians.
Guardians Owner, Chairman, and CEO Paul Dolan shared the following statement on Monday’s report:
“While I can confirm meaningful discussions with David Blitzer about purchasing a minority ownership interest in the Cleveland Guardians, we can’t comment any further.”
Blitzer, 52, is currently a minority owner of the NHL’s New Jersey Devils, the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers.
He does have a tie in the MiLB already with the New York Yankees-affiliate Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRaiders.
