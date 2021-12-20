2 Strong 4 Bullies
Guardians have ‘meaningful discussions’ with 76ers, Devils part-owner David Blitzer on minority acquisition

Blitzer already has a stake in an NHL and NBA team, so will he add part-owner of an MLB team to the list?
FILE - David Blitzer smiles during a New Jersey Devils NHL hockey press conference in Newark,...
FILE - David Blitzer smiles during a New Jersey Devils NHL hockey press conference in Newark, N.J., Thursday, Aug. 15, 2013. The Cleveland Guardians have had “meaningful” discussions with David Blitzer, a part owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, to become a minority owner with the Major League Baseball team. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - MLB insiders are buzzing with reports that 76ers and Devils part-owner David Blitzer will be acquiring a 35% stake in the Cleveland Guardians.

Guardians Owner, Chairman, and CEO Paul Dolan shared the following statement on Monday’s report:

“While I can confirm meaningful discussions with David Blitzer about purchasing a minority ownership interest in the Cleveland Guardians, we can’t comment any further.”

Blitzer, 52, is currently a minority owner of the NHL’s New Jersey Devils, the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers.

He does have a tie in the MiLB already with the New York Yankees-affiliate Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRaiders.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

