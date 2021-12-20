Guardians have ‘meaningful discussions’ with 76ers, Devils part-owner David Blitzer on minority acquisition

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - MLB insiders are buzzing with reports that 76ers and Devils part-owner David Blitzer will be acquiring a 35% stake in the Cleveland Guardians.

Blitzer has a path to become the controlling owner of the @CleGuardians in the deal. He has an option to become majority owner in 5-6 years. https://t.co/KBDV9xwyrm — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 20, 2021

Guardians Owner, Chairman, and CEO Paul Dolan shared the following statement on Monday’s report:

“While I can confirm meaningful discussions with David Blitzer about purchasing a minority ownership interest in the Cleveland Guardians, we can’t comment any further.”

Blitzer, 52, is currently a minority owner of the NHL’s New Jersey Devils, the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers.

He does have a tie in the MiLB already with the New York Yankees-affiliate Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRaiders.

[ Cleveland Guardians announce 40-man roster ]

[ Cleveland Guardians tender contracts of all 7 players up for arbitration ]

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.