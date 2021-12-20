Homeless man stabbed multiple times in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A homeless man was badly injured after being stabbed and robbed by two suspects, Akron police said.

A citizen saw the man sleeping in a downtown skywalk around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17 and called police.

When Akron officers arrived, they discovered the victim was suffering from multiple slash and stab wounds and may also have broken bones.

The 57-year-old victim told Akron police officers he was assaulted at or near Cascade Plaza several hours earlier.

He is now being treated at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and if the victim played any role in the event.

One of the suspects has been identified, but there are no charges filed at this time.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.