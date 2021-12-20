2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man carjacked after meeting person from dating app in Summit County

By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 43-year-old man was carjacked and robbed at gunpoint after going to an Akron home to meet a person he had been talking to on a dating app.

According to Akron police, the victim went to a home in the 900 block of Silvercrest Ave. around 11 p.m. Sunday.

When he arrived, three men approached him.

The victim told officers at least one was armed with a gun and they demanded his car keys and other personal property.

After getting the victim’s keys, the suspects drove off in his Ford F-150.

Akron police later recovered the pick-up truck in the area of Polk Avenue and 13th Street.

There are no arrests.

