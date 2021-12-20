2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio Weather: A quiet start to the week

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:35 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A fast moving pattern the next few days will not allow any big systems to develop through the first half of the week. Expect the low clouds this morning to gradual clear out. It’ll be a sunny afternoon. High temperatures 40 to 45 degrees. A clear sky most of tonight. There is a weak front that tracks through early tomorrow morning. This will increase the clouds, but we will keep it dry. Temperatures tonight drop to around 30 degrees. Gradual clearing again tomorrow morning. Afternoon temperatures 40 to 45 degrees. A stronger cold front is forecast to track through early Wednesday morning. There will be a burst of snow with it, especially near the lakeshore. Some lake effect snow is in the forecast Wednesday. Snow amounts don’t look too impressive (Trace to 2 inches). The team is monitoring this. A colder day Wednesday as temperatures hold steady in the 30 to 35 degree range with a blustery west wind.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland man dies in crash on I-480

Latest News

Few snow showers expected today
Northeast Ohio weather: Quiet start to the week with warming
19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 12/19/2021
19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 12/18/2021
19
19 First Alert Forecast - 12/17/2021