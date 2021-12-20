Northeast Ohio Weather: A quiet start to the week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A fast moving pattern the next few days will not allow any big systems to develop through the first half of the week. Expect the low clouds this morning to gradual clear out. It’ll be a sunny afternoon. High temperatures 40 to 45 degrees. A clear sky most of tonight. There is a weak front that tracks through early tomorrow morning. This will increase the clouds, but we will keep it dry. Temperatures tonight drop to around 30 degrees. Gradual clearing again tomorrow morning. Afternoon temperatures 40 to 45 degrees. A stronger cold front is forecast to track through early Wednesday morning. There will be a burst of snow with it, especially near the lakeshore. Some lake effect snow is in the forecast Wednesday. Snow amounts don’t look too impressive (Trace to 2 inches). The team is monitoring this. A colder day Wednesday as temperatures hold steady in the 30 to 35 degree range with a blustery west wind.

