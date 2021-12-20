Ohio missionary group reads statement on release of members who were kidnapped in Haiti

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Christian Aid Ministries, an Ohio-based group, is set to deliver a statement just days after the final release of the kidnapped members who were taken while in Haiti.

The remarks are expected at 10 a.m.

Haiti police said last week that the remaining members from the Holmes County-based missionary group were released after being held captive for approximately two months.

Seventeen Christian missionaries, including five children, were initially kidnapped by a violent gang while in Haiti in mid-October.

It’s unclear how the hostage situation was resolved, but the gang initially demanded a ransom of $17 million, or $1 million for each kidnapped missionary member.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

