2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio National Guard opening COVID-19 testing site in Cleveland

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio National Guard and Ohio Department of Health workers will be staffing a free COVID-19 testing site which opens to the public on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

The on-site, drive-thru testing will be located in the garage of the W.O. Walker Building in University Circle at 10524 Euclid Avenue.

The testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21-Sunday, Dec. 26. The site will be closed on Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25.

Additional hours and sites may be announced in the future.

No appointment is necessary, but you need to register before arriving.

Click here to register.

Select “Ohio” and then search for the Walker Center location. You may choose if you are a patient of the Cleveland Clinic or University Hospitals or neither.

You do not need a doctor’s order to get the test.

The site will offer PCR tests and results will be back in two-three days.

Masks are required at the site.

Hospital officials said because there is currently a surge in COVID-19 infections, Greater Cleveland’s hospital systems will limit COVID-19 testing in emergency departments to patients who are going to be admitted to the hospital.

The change goes into effect on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at all Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals, MetroHealth System and St. Vincent Charity Medical Center locations.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland man dies in crash on I-480

Latest News

FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 8,082 new COVID-19 cases, additional 199 hospitalizations
MetroHealth in Parma
‘We’re begging you’: Ohio hospitals have more COVID-19 patients in emergency rooms than ever before
Dr. Anthony Fauci says “the real problem” for the U.S. hospital system is that “we have so many...
Omicron 'is going to take over' this winter, Fauci says
Both new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are at levels not seen since September at the end...
Expert warns of 'tsunami coming' for unvaccinated as COVID cases rise