Ohio National Guard opening COVID-19 testing site in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio National Guard and Ohio Department of Health workers will be staffing a free COVID-19 testing site which opens to the public on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

The on-site, drive-thru testing will be located in the garage of the W.O. Walker Building in University Circle at 10524 Euclid Avenue.

The testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21-Sunday, Dec. 26. The site will be closed on Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25.

Additional hours and sites may be announced in the future.

No appointment is necessary, but you need to register before arriving.

Click here to register.

Select “Ohio” and then search for the Walker Center location. You may choose if you are a patient of the Cleveland Clinic or University Hospitals or neither.

You do not need a doctor’s order to get the test.

The site will offer PCR tests and results will be back in two-three days.

Masks are required at the site.

Hospital officials said because there is currently a surge in COVID-19 infections, Greater Cleveland’s hospital systems will limit COVID-19 testing in emergency departments to patients who are going to be admitted to the hospital.

The change goes into effect on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at all Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals, MetroHealth System and St. Vincent Charity Medical Center locations.

