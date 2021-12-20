Should there be a change in plans due to COVID concerns?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hospitals around Ohio log record numbers of COVID patients in their emergency rooms and ICUs just days before Christmas, and heading into New Year celebrations.

So, how do you plan to spend your holidays? Most people want to celebrate with loved ones and friends, but should you scale back on the number of people at the dinner table?

Keisha Jordan of Cleveland tells 19 News she doesn’t plan to change a thing, “I had it (COVID) already, if I’m going to get it then I’m going to get it - it’s still family. Your family. So, I’m not really worried about it.”

But others like Chris Graver of Broadview Heights plan to scale things back and play it safe, not wanting to put anyone with compromised immune systems in jeopardy, “I’ll be wearing my mask whenever I’m indoors and keeping my distance from a lot of people that I know who aren’t vaccinated and making visits to those who aren’t vaccinated very short.”

Metro Health took to social media. The hospital system “begging” in a Tweet for people to get vaccinated, saying the best way to avoid serious illness is the vaccine.

Doctor Claudia Hoyen, a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist with University Hospitals has consistently sent the same message, consider getting a vaccine and the booster. She’s also advising people to stay in as much as possible on the final days leading up to the Christmas holiday because the Omicron variant has taken hold in Ohio, “Our numbers are doubling every 48 to 96 hours depending on what location you’re in.”

If you’re traveling for the holidays, you also need to take precautions, “This might not be the time where you have a full-scale meal on an airplane. You’re in a tight space, with mask off for a long time. This might be a time to put yourself in a corner, before you board the plane, eat your sandwich and then get on the plane and really not try to take your mask.”

You may also want to take a COVID test as a precaution, but doctors advise not to get tested at a hospital or emergency room, they’re already busting at the seams. It’s not a bad idea to give your doctor or provider a call about the best place near you to get tested. Doctor Hoyen says, “One of our pediatricians single-handedly the other days in her office swabbed 50 children. So, there are practices that are doing that I know at U.H.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.