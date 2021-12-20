2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Stolen 58-foot bridge found on Medina County property, 1 man arrested

(Source: Akron police)
(Source: Akron police)(Akron Police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 58 foot long, 10-foot wide, and 6-foot high bridge stolen from Akron was found partially disassembled on a Medina County property last Friday, Akron police officers said.

The bridge was stolen from a field on the west side of Seiberling Street, just behind the Harwick Standard Corporation earlier this month.

Stolen Akron bridge
Stolen Akron bridge(Akron Police)

Akron police detectives said David Bramley, 63, formerly worked in the Akron area and paid a local trucking company to use their crane to place the bridge on a vehicle and transport it to Medina County.

Bramley, of Sharon Township, Medina County, is now charged with felony theft.

Stolen Akron bridge
Stolen Akron bridge(Akron Police)

Arrangements are now being made to ship the bridge back to Akron in the coming days.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland man dies in crash on I-480

Latest News

Should there be a change in plans due to COVID concerns?
Should there be a change in plans due to COVID concerns?
Released hostages from Ohio-base group return home
Ohio missionary group describes how kidnapped members escaped gang in Haiti
Fairlawn Title Office closing due to staffing issues
Stow city officials lift boil water advisory
‘Intricate cover-up’: 7 charged in connection to disappearance and murder of Iron Cannon
Suspect linked to disappearance, murder of Akron man Iron Cannon sentenced in case