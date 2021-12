STOW, Ohio (WOIO) - The boil water advisory for the city of Stow was lifted Monday morning.

City officials issued the boil water advisory after a massive water main break on Saturday, Dec. 18.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE CITY OF STOW BOIL WATER ADVISORY LIFTED Stow, Ohio, December 20, 2021 (11:00 AM) – The City of... Posted by Stow Police Department, Stow, Ohio on Monday, December 20, 2021

City officials added the water has been tested and is safe to consume.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.