‘Tis the season for electrical fires’: Cause of early morning fire in Cleveland ‘likely electrical,’ department says
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Crews from the Cleveland Fire Department responded to an early morning blaze at a home on the West side of the city.
The fire was reported around 9 a.m. on West 35th Street in an occupied home.
According to the department, an electrical issue likely caused the fire.
“Tis the season for electrical fires,” the Cleveland Fire Department shared on Twitter.
Two people were displaced in the fire, but there were no injuries reported.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.