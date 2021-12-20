‘Tis the season for electrical fires’: Cause of early morning fire in Cleveland ‘likely electrical,’ department says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Crews from the Cleveland Fire Department responded to an early morning blaze at a home on the West side of the city.

The fire was reported around 9 a.m. on West 35th Street in an occupied home.

According to the department, an electrical issue likely caused the fire.

#CLEFIREONSCENE Occupied House Fire W.35/Trowbridge in 4th Battalion. Fire quickly extinguished. Crews checking for extension. No injuries reported. @RedCrossNOH contacted for 2 displaced adults. Cause under investigation, likely electrical. pic.twitter.com/JAdsTL7nOn — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) December 20, 2021

“Tis the season for electrical fires,” the Cleveland Fire Department shared on Twitter.

Tis the season for electrical fires. Be careful when using extension cords to string holiday lights. Never run cords/wires under rugs or through doorways where cords may be damaged. Space heaters should be plugged directly into grounded wall socket & turned off when not in use. — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) December 20, 2021

Two people were displaced in the fire, but there were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.