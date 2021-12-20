2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘We’re begging you’: Ohio hospitals have more COVID-19 patients in emergency rooms than ever before

By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hospitals in Northeast Ohio are reporting an all-time high number of COVID-19 patients in emergency rooms.

A statement from MetroHealth said the current number of patients in ERs and intensive care units in Ohio hospitals is the highest it has ever been.

The Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals, Summa Health, Cleveland VA Medical Center, and St. Vincent Charity Medical Center were tagged in the post. All of the hospital systems are based in Northeast Ohio.

Most of the hospitalized individuals are unvaccinated against the coronavirus, the hospitals said.

The same hospital systems delivered a powerful statement over the weekend with a full-page message featured in The Plain Dealer.

“Help,” it stated.

19 News is scheduled to interview Cuyahoga County Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan at noon on Monday.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, more than twice as many COVID-19 cases were reported in Cuyahoga County over the last two weeks than in any of the state’s 88 counties; the most in Ohio.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

