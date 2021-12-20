2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

WICKED cancels Playhouse Square performances for Dec. 20-21 over COVID-19 concerns

Wicked returns to NC later this year
Wicked(tcw-wect)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Playhouse Square confirmed performances of WICKED on Dec. 20 and 21 have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Ticket holders who purchased directly from Playhouse Square through either the box office, phone, or website will automatically receive a full refund including handling fees.

Credit card refunds will appear on accounts within 7-10 days.

However, ticket holders who purchased or received tickets through a third party will need to contact them directly.

Performances of WICKED at Playhouse Square will resume on Dec. 22.

Tickets for the remaining performances listed below can be purchased at playhousesquare.org.

  • Dec. 22 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
  • Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Dec. 24 at 1:30 p.m.
  • Dec. 26 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
  • Dec. 27 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Dec. 28 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Dec. 29 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
  • Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Dec. 31 at 1:30 p.m.
  • Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Proof of vaccination or a negative test result for guests 12 years of age and older are required.

Masks are also required for guests of all ages, including children.

Playhouse Square confirmed all performances of A Christmas Carol by Great Lakes Theater will go on as scheduled.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland man dies in crash on I-480

Latest News

Ohio National Guard opening COVID-19 testing site in Cleveland
FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 8,082 new COVID-19 cases, additional 199 hospitalizations
MetroHealth in Parma
‘We’re begging you’: Ohio hospitals have more COVID-19 patients in emergency rooms than ever before
FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 7,639 new COVID-19 cases