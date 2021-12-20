WICKED cancels Playhouse Square performances for Dec. 20-21 over COVID-19 concerns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Playhouse Square confirmed performances of WICKED on Dec. 20 and 21 have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Ticket holders who purchased directly from Playhouse Square through either the box office, phone, or website will automatically receive a full refund including handling fees.

Credit card refunds will appear on accounts within 7-10 days.

However, ticket holders who purchased or received tickets through a third party will need to contact them directly.

Performances of WICKED at Playhouse Square will resume on Dec. 22.

Tickets for the remaining performances listed below can be purchased at playhousesquare.org.

Dec. 22 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 24 at 1:30 p.m.

Dec. 26 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 29 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 31 at 1:30 p.m.

Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Proof of vaccination or a negative test result for guests 12 years of age and older are required.

Masks are also required for guests of all ages, including children.

Playhouse Square confirmed all performances of A Christmas Carol by Great Lakes Theater will go on as scheduled.

