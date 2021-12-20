2 Strong 4 Bullies
Will rise in COVID cases impact holiday travel?

By Aria Janel
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland International Airport is having one of the busiest weeks of the year. But with the current rise in covid numbers, could we see the long lines of holiday travelers disappear?

“We always travel during this time because this is our break from school, so it’s always pretty crowded,” said passenger Abdalla Najjar.

According to the GM of United Airlines in Cleveland, the number of people flying this holiday season has doubled from last year, causing United to add more flights to meet the demand.

With the demand for flights skyrocketing and COVID spreading quickly, it’s important for passengers to remember their masks, be on time, and use as many resources as possible that encourage social distancing.

“Scan a QR code, and you’re gonna get an agent that can help you rebook or look at seats, and answer questions,” said David Terry with United Airlines “so we’.re doing a lot with technology so that our customers have all they need to have a really great holiday season.”

So when hopping on a flight this holiday season, remember to pack a mask and pack your patience.

