2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Woman convicted of attacking Ravenna McDonald’s workers banned from all Portage County McDonald’s

Cherysse Helena Cleveland (Source: Portage County Sheriff)
Cherysse Helena Cleveland (Source: Portage County Sheriff)((Source: Portage County Court))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The woman who attacked McDonald’s employees in Ravenna after they told her they couldn’t fulfill her drink order, pleaded no contest in Ravenna Municipal Court Monday morning.

Cherysse Cleveland, 45, was then convicted and given credit for the time she already served in jail.

Ravenna Municipal Court Judge Mark Fankhauser also banned Cleveland from all Portage County McDonald’s.

Cleveland became upset inside the restaurant located in the 400 block of W. Main Street this past June when the workers would not mix her three different Slushie flavors.

Cleveland then went behind the counter and assaulted two employees; including, punching one of them and throwing food.

A customer recorded the violent incident.

Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)

Portage County Sheriff deputies arrested Cleveland inside the restaurant.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohioans catch COVID after receiving vaccines
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland man dies in crash on I-480

Latest News

Should there be a change in plans due to COVID concerns?
Should there be a change in plans due to COVID concerns?
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) reacts on the sideline after being taken out of...
Cleveland Browns release roster for Monday night’s game against; at least 18 players on COVID-19 list (blog)
Fire on Cleveland's West side
‘Tis the season for electrical fires’: Cause of early morning fire in Cleveland ‘likely electrical,’ department says
19 news
Father gives emotional statement to man convicted for son’s death in Medina County