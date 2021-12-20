Woman convicted of attacking Ravenna McDonald’s workers banned from all Portage County McDonald’s

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The woman who attacked McDonald’s employees in Ravenna after they told her they couldn’t fulfill her drink order, pleaded no contest in Ravenna Municipal Court Monday morning.

Cherysse Cleveland, 45, was then convicted and given credit for the time she already served in jail.

Ravenna Municipal Court Judge Mark Fankhauser also banned Cleveland from all Portage County McDonald’s.

Cleveland became upset inside the restaurant located in the 400 block of W. Main Street this past June when the workers would not mix her three different Slushie flavors.

Cleveland then went behind the counter and assaulted two employees; including, punching one of them and throwing food.

A customer recorded the violent incident.

Portage County Sheriff deputies arrested Cleveland inside the restaurant.

