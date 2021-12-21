2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 teens charged in Bay High School ‘swatting’ incident

(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A male juvenile from Tuscarawas County and a male juvenile from Miami, Florida are now facing criminal charges for the “swatting” incident at Bay High School last January.

On Jan. 29, 2021, a male called Bay Village police and said he was in a bathroom at Bay High School with a gun and he was going to shoot up the school.

Bay High School put on lockdown

The school was evacuated and officers from multiple departments responded to the scene.

A full sweep of the building was conducted and officers determined the threat was a hoax.

The two juveniles are charged with felony inducing panic and other felony offenses.

Bay Village police added they will also seek reimbursement from the suspect’s parents for damage to the school and the monetary costs associated with the response of numerous police, fire, EMS and service agencies.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

