87 cadets join Cleveland fire department

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Tuesday, 87 fire cadets graduated from the fire academy and are officially firefighters for the city of Cleveland.

“Cleveland’s done so much for me as a child as a young adult, so this is my way of saying thanks,” said Elan Grissom, Cleveland firefighter.”

Grissom joined the force at a critical time as the city faces the COVID pandemic and a severe first responder shortage.

She says it made her want to be a firefighter even more.

“This is the perfect time for me to do what I can for Cleveland, to honor my city and when it needs people the most,” said Grissom.

Karrie Howard, safety director for the city, says this new class of firefighters will ensure the fire department is fully staffed.

“It does a lot for us, EMS, you know they have COVID issues as well, so these firefighters that do the same thing as EMS folks do is able to serve the city in its time of need,” said Howard

As for Grissom, she can’t wait to help others out on the frontlines.

She also wants to inspire future generations of young women to become firefighters.

“I never saw anybody who looked like me as a firefighter, so once I got older, I thought maybe I should be that person for other young girls who might want to be a firefighter too,” said Grissom.

