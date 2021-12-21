2 Strong 4 Bullies
Boat show at the I-X Center postponed to March

By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 65th Progressive Cleveland Boat Show at the I-X Center has been rescheduled from January 2020 to March 2020.

“This change reflects an abundance of caution considering the rise in cases of the Omicron variant and expected growth over the Christmas and New Year holidays,” said Lake Erie Marine Trades Association President Michelle Burke. “We look forward to presenting our show on the new March dates and we believe the boaters will respond as always.”

If you already purchased tickets, they will be valid for the new show dates of March 17-20, 2022.

The event attracts some 50,000 visitors.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

