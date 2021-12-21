2 Strong 4 Bullies
City of Cleveland to distribute supply of free at-home COVID-19 test kits

By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At the start of the new year, the Cleveland Department of Public Health will begin offering free at-home COVID-19 test kits at several community and health centers.

The city said the rapid at-home antigen tests will be available, beginning Jan. 3, 2022, at McCafferty Health Center, located at 4242 Lorain Avenue, and at J. Glen Smith Health Center, which is located at 11100 St. Clair Avenue.

Other community agencies will also have a supply of free at-home tests to distribute for free.

Those interested in the free test kits can call 216-664-222 to check for availability.

According to the city’s health officials, Cleveland is experiencing an “alarming” increase of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. The incidence rate of COVID-19 cases in Cleveland has increased approximately 420% over the past six weeks.

Only 43% of Cleveland residents have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the city said on Monday.

