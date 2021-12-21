Cleveland EMS experiencing staffing shortages due to COVID

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the City of Cleveland, Cleveland Emergency Medical Service has been highly impacted by the COVID-19 virus.

A total of 20 Emergency Medical Service members are currently restricted from reporting to work due to positive COVID-19 tests.

The number of members reporting infection is expected to continue to increase.

According to the press release, Cleveland Emergency Medical Service will continue to prioritize calls for service, engage in dynamic deployment, and work in collaboration with the Division of Fire to ensure the safety of Cleveland’s citizens.

The city is urging everyone to take precautions to protect themselves and their families, especially during the holiday season.

