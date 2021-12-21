Cleveland Public Library returns to curbside service

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Public Library will return to curbside and walk-up service to protect staff and visitors, according to a press release from the library.

The changes will take effect on Monday, Dec. 27.

Walk-up service will be available at all locations. Select branches will provide curbside service. Hours of operation will remain the same.

The library is asking when picking up materials that people wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines. Clevelanders can also order their next read, movie, or audiobook on cpl.org.

All returns should be placed in the book drops.

Patrons can call their neighborhood branch or utilize the ASK CPL chat feature on cpl.org to get answers to their reference questions. ASK CPL is available Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

